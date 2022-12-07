The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test-November 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpbose.org.

The HP TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 10 to 25, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The exam will be conducted for J.B.T. TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, TGT(Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET(NOV-2022)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPTET Admit Card 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.