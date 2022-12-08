The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2020. Eligible candidates can check and download their final results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 4791 vacancies.

“Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 14.12.2022. This facility will be available from 14.12.2022 to 28.12.2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by logging-in through their Registered ID and password,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CHSL 2020 final result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on “CHSL—Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2020 (Final Result): List of candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment for the posts of LDC/JSA/JPA, PA/SA and DEO” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CHSL 2020 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.