The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Eligibility Test 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hssc.gov.in or hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till December 11, 2022, upto 5.00 PM. The candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

“Challenges made by the candidates to any Answer Key will be checked / verified with the help of a panel of Subject Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/ Final Answer Key, the Result will be prepared,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The CET Examination-2022 for Group “C” Posts was held on November 5 and 6, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26000 (tentative) vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in Login using Registration Number and Date of Birth Check and download the relevant answer key Click on the objection link Raise objections, save claims and submit Take a printout for future reference

