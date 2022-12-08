The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the result and the final answer key of Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 1. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTET 2022 Paper-I was conducted from October 14 to 19 in computer-based mode in both sessions for a total of 1,53,233 candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TN TET 2022 result

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in Click on “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET)- Paper-I-2022 RELEASE OF EXAMINATION RESULT WITH FINAL KEY” Now click on the result, final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.



Direct link to download the final answer key.

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.

