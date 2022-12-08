Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will close the objection window for the post of Junior Executive Assistant, December 8. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections, if any, on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The computer based recruitment examination was conducted from November 29 to December 2, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Junior Executive Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for the posts of Junior Executive Assistant-2022. Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

