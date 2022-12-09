Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will today, December 9, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO). Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 168 AMO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Recognised degree in Ayurveda not less than five years duration from a recognized University/Board established by law or institution recognized by the Central/State Govt./CCIM. Compulsory Rotatory Internship wherever required by the Central Council of Indian Medicine.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fees

The applicants from general/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for AMO vacancies

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.