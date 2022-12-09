The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the provisional answer key for 1600+ teaching staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 10, 2022, upto 11.59 PM.

“The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e. email/post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 10/12/2022 (upto 11.59 PM). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted from November 28 to 30, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Go to “Menu—Recruitment—Answer Key” Click on TGT answer key notification—answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer and take a printout Raise objections, if any

