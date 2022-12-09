The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) in various departments today, December 9. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at sbi.co.in till December 29, 2022.

The online test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of January or February 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 54 vacancies under different advertisements ie., Advt no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/24, Advt no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/28 and Advt no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/27.

Candidates can check the pay scale, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notifications below:

Here’s ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/24.

Here’s ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/27.

Here’s ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/28.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS” Post Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/24.

Direct link to apply for ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/27.

Direct link to apply for ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/28.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.