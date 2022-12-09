Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training officer) Recruitment Test - 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 16 to 24, 2022, in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 305 vacancies.

Here’s direct link to ITI TO 2022 exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Test Admit Card Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training officer) Recruitment Test - 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ITI TO 2022 admit card.

