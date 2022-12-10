Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will today, December 10, close the online application window for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022. Applicants can apply for the examination on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years, whereas the candidates applying for ATO (ITI) posts should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Applicants can check the educational qualification, payscale, examination pattern and other details available in the notification.

Steps to apply for OSSC CTS recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link for CTS recruitment 2022: Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.