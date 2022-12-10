Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Bursar in Government Arts & Science Colleges and Colleges of Education. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Bursar recruitment drive aims to fill up 5 vacancies of Bursar in Government Arts & Science Colleges and Colleges of Education in Tamil Nadu Educational Service. The pay scale is Rs 56,100-2,05,700 (Level 22). The examination for this post will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Method on March 10, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-32 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit for reserved categories is 37 years.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Post Graduate Degree in Public Administration Or Post Graduate Degree in Business Administration (MBA) with Specialization in Finance.

Here’s TNPSC Bursar recruitment 2022 notification.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Bursar recruitment 2022:



Visit the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the CBT examination subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.