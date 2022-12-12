The online application process is underway for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects under Advt No 31/2022 and Advt No 32/2022 on Haryana Public Service Commission’s (HPSC) official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till December 25, 2022.

HPSC has notified 4476 posts, of which 3863 vacancies are for PGT in various subjects for the rest of Haryana Cadre and 613 posts are for PGT in various subjects for Rest of Mewat Cadre.

Here’s the notification.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd/ 3rd week of February 2023.

Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on December 12, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Advertisement Number 31/2022.

Direct link to Advertisement Number 32/2022.

Application Fee



For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No 31/2022 and Advt No 32/2022 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.