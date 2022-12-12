Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the examinatin schedule for the posts of Prosecuting Officer (G) and Assistant Legal Remembrancer (ALR)/ District Litigation Officer (DLO). Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam for the post of Assistant Legal Remembrancer/ District Litigation Officer is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023, whereas the test for the post of PO will be held on January 29, 2023.

“Admit cards will be uploaded on the website of the Commission two weeks before the commencement of the examinations,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.