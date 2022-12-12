Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) for Regions and Corporate Centre. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at powergrid.in till December 31, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 211 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 27 years as on December 31, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Full-Time Regular Three Years Diploma in relevant discipline of engineering from recognized Technical Board / Institute.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for Diploma Trainee posts

Visit PGCIL website powergrid.in Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Openings” Click on the application link for Diploma Trainee posts Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Diploma Trainee posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.