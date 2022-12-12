PGCIL recruitment 2022: Apply for 211 Diploma Trainee posts at powergrid.in
Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at powergrid.in till December 31, 2022.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) for Regions and Corporate Centre. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at powergrid.in till December 31, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 211 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 27 years as on December 31, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Full-Time Regular Three Years Diploma in relevant discipline of engineering from recognized Technical Board / Institute.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.
Steps to apply for Diploma Trainee posts
- Visit PGCIL website powergrid.in
- Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Openings”
- Click on the application link for Diploma Trainee posts
- Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Diploma Trainee posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.