Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Forest Range Officer Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to 30, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 46 Forest Ranger Officer vacancies. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by the interview round.

Steps to download UKPSC FRO admit card 2022

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Click on Admit Card tab Now click on admit card link for “Forest Range Officer Exam-2021”

Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download FRO Main 2021 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.