Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has postponed the online application dates for Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam or JDLCCE 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from December 27 onwards. The last date to fill up the form is January 26, 2022.



Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from February 1 to February 5, 2023.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 164 vacancies including 33 Mining Inspector, 46 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector, 16 Pipe Line Inspector and 26 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts. These include regular and backlog vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in relevant field. More details are in the notification.

Here’s JSSC Diploma Level Exam notification 2022 (Regular).

Here’s JSSC Diploma Level Exam notification 2022 (Backlog).

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.