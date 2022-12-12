Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, in different super specialty disciplines of A.G.M.C & G.B. Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department ,Govt. of Tripura. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till December 27, 2022, upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Cardiology: 02

Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS): 02

Neurology: 02

Neuro-Surgery: 02

Urology: 02

Gastroenterology: 02

Gastrointestinal Surgery: 02

Plastic Surgery: 02

Nephrology: 02

The upper age limit for all of the posts is 50 years as on December 27, 2022. candidates can check eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, work experience and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL card holder/Physically handicapped candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ — click on apply link for Assistant Professor posts Fill in personal information to generate OTP Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit application Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.