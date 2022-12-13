Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and 24, 2022.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on CGL Exam 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

