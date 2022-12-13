Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till December 31, 2022. Candidates can make changes to their application forms on January 1 and 2, 2023.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 26, 2022, from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

No application fee for domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh and Rs 400 for out-of-state applicants.

Steps to apply for Civil Judge posts 2022

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” against CIVIL JUDGE-2022 posts Click on registration link, create profile and login to the portal Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Judge 2022 posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.