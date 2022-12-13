Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests included in Group–IA Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till January 12, 2023.

The applicants can make changes to their application forms from January 17 to 19, 2023. The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 39 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit for reserved category candidates is 34 years.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering in any one of the following subjects or its equivalent qualification obtained from any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission for purpose of its grant:-

1. A Bachelor’s Degree in Forestry

2. A Bachelor’s Degree in Botany

3. A Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology

4. A Bachelor’s Degree in Physics

5. A Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry

6. A Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics

7. A Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics

8. A Bachelor’s Degree in Geology

9. A Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture

10. A Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture

11. A Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering

12. A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

13 A Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering

14. A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer/Computer Science

Engineering

15. A Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

16 A Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics Engineering

17. A Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering

18. A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications

19. A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science

20. A Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science

21. A Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for ACF posts

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Click on “Apply Online” Now click on Apply Now against ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FORESTS INCLUDED IN GROUP-IA SERVICE (TAMIL NADU FOREST SERVICE) Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection will be made in four successive stages viz., (i) Preliminary Examination for selection of candidates for admission to the Main Written Examination (ii) Main Written Examination (iii) Physical Test and (iv) Oral Test in the shape of an Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.