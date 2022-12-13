The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CS exams December 2022 session. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be conducted between December 21 and 30, 2022. The exams will be held in a single session: 2.00 to 5.00 PM. ICSI has reserved December 1, January 1, 2 and 3 to meet any exigency. While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test and open-book format.

“Please download the admit card immediately to avoid any last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e., Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Medium and Module of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees, etc.,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download ICSI CS admit card 2022

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section Click on Download E-Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.