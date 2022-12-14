Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the application window for Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam 2021 today, December 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website upsssc.gov.in. The last date to make changes to the application form is December 21, 2022.

The candidates shall be shortlisted for the Main Exam on the basis of their score in the PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) - 2021. The cut-off scores for such shortlisted candidates shall be announced by the Commission after the application process is over.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 25 for all categories.

Steps to register for JA Main Exam 2021

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Applicant’s Dashboard (Login Thru PET Reg.No.)” Key on your login details and submit Apply for the Main examination, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.