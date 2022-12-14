The University of Allahabad has released the admit cards for the non-teaching positions. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website allduniv.ac.in. The written examination for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 361 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in Click on “Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Written examination notice” Now click on MTS admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MTS admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.