Allahabad University MTS admit card 2022 released at allduniv.ac.in
Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website allduniv.ac.in.
The University of Allahabad has released the admit cards for the non-teaching positions. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website allduniv.ac.in. The written examination for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 361 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in
- Click on “Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Written examination notice”
- Now click on MTS admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download MTS admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.