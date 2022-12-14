Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has re-opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till December 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for Assistant posts

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” against BPSC Assistant posts Complete registration form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.