Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Surgeon in Animal Husbandry and Dairing Department, Haryana under Advt No. 41 of 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from December 15 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University or Institution. Adequate Knowledge of Hindi. Registered as Veterinary Practitioner with Haryana Veterinarv Council or with any Veterinary Council in India or Indian Veterinary Council as required by Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.