RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 admit card releasing this week; check exam schedule here
Candidates will be able to able to download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon release the admit card for Sr. Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination. Once released, candidates will be able to able to download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 27 in two shifts—9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The admit card will be released 4 days prior to the examination.
Exam Schedule
|GROUP
|SUBJECT
|EXAM DATE
|EXAM TIME
|Group A
|G.K. & Edu. Psychology
|21-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group A
|SOCIAL SCIENCE
|21-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group B
|G.K. & Edu. Psychology
|22-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group B
|HINDI
|22-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group B
|ENGLISH
|23-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group B
|URDU
|23-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group C
|G.K. & Edu. Psychology
|24-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group C
|SCIENCE
|24-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group C
|SANSKRIT
|26-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group C
|MATHEMATICS
|26-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group C
|PUNJABI
|27-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.