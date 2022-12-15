The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon release the admit card for Sr. Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination. Once released, candidates will be able to able to download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 27 in two shifts—9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The admit card will be released 4 days prior to the examination.

Here’s the official notice.

Exam Schedule GROUP SUBJECT EXAM DATE EXAM TIME Group A G.K. & Edu. Psychology 21-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group A SOCIAL SCIENCE 21-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group B G.K. & Edu. Psychology 22-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group B HINDI 22-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group B ENGLISH 23-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group B URDU 23-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group C G.K. & Edu. Psychology 24-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group C SCIENCE 24-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group C SANSKRIT 26-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group C MATHEMATICS 26-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group C PUNJABI 27-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.