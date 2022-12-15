Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the various posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Store Keeper, Junior Store Keeper, and Clerk cum Librarian. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 22 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Junior Stenographer, 1 for Junior Stenographer HOD, 5 for Junior Stenographer (State Cadre Field), 24 for Clerk Cum Librarian, 1 for Junior Typist Cum Junior Storekeeper, and 6 for Junior Storekeeper posts.

Candidates applying for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Stenographer HOD, and Junior Stenographer (State Cadre Field) should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years, whereas candidates applying for Clerk Cum Librarian, Junior Typist Cum Junior Storekeeper, and Junior Storekeeper posts should be between the age of 18 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualifications, exam pattern and other details available in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.