Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2023 for Group D and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The examinations for Group D and Group C are scheduled to be conducted on December 17 and 18, respectively, in different Cities/Districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be held from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The Allahabad HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2720 vacancies, of which 1021 vacancies are for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts and 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card: Group D/ Group C Exam” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Group D admit card.

Direct link to download Group C admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.