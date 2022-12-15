Central Railway has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of Act Apprentices. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till January 15, 2023, upto 5.00 PM at rrccr.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2422 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on December 15, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Fee

The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 100. No fee for SC/ST/PWD & Female candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rrccr.com On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply online” under Apprentice posts Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Mode of Selection

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.