Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Drugs Inspector in Drugs Control Administration Department in the State of Telangana today, December 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till January 5, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Degree in Pharmacy (OR) Pharmaceutical Science (OR) Pharm.D (OR) Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and all employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Drug Inspectors posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.