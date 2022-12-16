Pune-based Symbiosis Institute of Technology has started the online registration process for SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website set-test.org till April 12, 2023.

The SET / SLAT / SITEEE Test 1 and SET / SLAT / SITEEE Test 2 will be conducted on May 6 and May 14, respectively. The admit card for Test 1 will be available to download from April 22 onwards, whereas the admit card for Test 2 will be released on April 28, 2023.

The result of the entrance exam will be released on May 24, 2023.

“The entrance test registration fee for SET/SLAT/SITEEE is INR 1950/- per test. (Non- refundable and non-transferable). In addition to that, you are also expected to pay the programme registration fee of INR 1000/- for each programme that you wish to apply for. (Non-refundable and non-transferable),” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for SITEEE 2023

Visit the official website set-test.org On the homepage, click on SITEEE 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

