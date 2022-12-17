The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Sr. Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination (Group A) today, December 17. The admit card for Group B will be available to download from December 18 onwards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 27 in two shifts—9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Exam Schedule GROUP SUBJECT EXAM DATE EXAM TIME Group A G.K. & Edu. Psychology 21-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group A SOCIAL SCIENCE 21-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group B G.K. & Edu. Psychology 22-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group B HINDI 22-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group B ENGLISH 23-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group B URDU 23-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group C G.K. & Edu. Psychology 24-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group C SCIENCE 24-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group C SANSKRIT 26-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM Group C MATHEMATICS 26-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM Group C PUNJABI 27-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

