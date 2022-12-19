Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the examination for the post of Head Teacher in Primary School due to unavoidable reasons. The written (Objective) Competitive Examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2022, from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM in 13 District Headquarters.

Here’s the official notification.

The revised schedule will be available on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in in due course of time.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teacher, of which 13,761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can check the District-wise Roster vacancies here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.