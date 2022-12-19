Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of District Judge-Entry Level. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mphc.gov.in till December 31, 2022. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from January 5 to January 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have attained the age of 35 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2022.

The applicants should have been an advocate for atleast 7 (seven) years as on January 1, 2022. Certificate of competent authority is required.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 977.02, whereas candidates from reserved category will have to pay the fee of Rs 577.02.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Now click on registration link available for “MADHYA PRADESH HIGHER JUDICIAL SERVICE (DISTRICT JUDGE - ENTRY LEVEL) DIRECT RECRUITMENT FROM BAR EXAM-2022”

Once registered, login to the application portal Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection /recruitment process shall be completed in three stages — Preliminary/Screening Exam, Main Written Exam and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.