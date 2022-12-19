The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level is scheduled to be conducted by the board on January 7 and 8, 2023. The tests will be held in two sessions every day: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

The date for the release of admit card will be announced later. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website for more updates.

The RSMSSB Graduate CET exam will be held for various posts including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

Here’s RSMSSB Graduate CET exam schedule.