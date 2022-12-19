The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Veterinary Officer under Advertisement No.16 /2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from January 30 to February 20, 2023.

WBPSC has notified a total of 158 vacancies of Veterinary Officers in the Department of Animal Resources Development, Govt of West Bengal. The pay matrix level is LEVEL-16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300).

Here’s WBPSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 36 years on January 1, 2022, relaxable by 5 years for (i) Specially well-qualified candidates, or (ii) persons already in the service of Government or a statutory body or a recognized Institution.

Educational Qualification:

(i) A Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A.H.) or Veterinary Science (B.V. Sc.) from a recognized University/Institute;

(ii) Registration with a Veterinary Council established under any statute of the State government or the Government of India;

(iii) Knowledge of Bengali or Nepali – both spoken and written.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 210. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and PWD are exempt.

Selection process

The Commission will shortlist candidates for interview. If the number of applicants is too high, a screening test will be held to shortlist for interview.