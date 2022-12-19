Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist posts under various Departments, Government of Odisha 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 31, 2022, onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 28, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 88 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Artist: 01

Assistant Fodder Development Officer: 02

Assistant Programme Coordinator: 01

Inspector, Legal Metrology: 26

Laboratory Assistant: 01

Senior Laboratory Assistant: 01

Senior Economic Investigator: 26

Accounts Assistant: 01

Announcer: 02

Junior Librarian (Information and Public Relations Department): 01

Junior Librarian: 09

Market Intelligence Inspector: 15

Scribe: 02

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.