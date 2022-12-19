The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) prelim exam 2022. Registered candidates can download the IBPS SO admit card from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO prelims exam 2022 will be held on December 31. The Online Preliminary Examination consists of Objective Tests for 125 marks and would be of 2 hours duration consisting of 3 sections. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests.

Here’s IBPS SO prelims exam information handout.

Steps to download IBPS SO admit card 2022:



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the download main admit card link for CRP-SPL-XII

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS SO prelims admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download IBPS SO admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies, of which, 44 vacancies are for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), 516 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 10 for Law Officer (Scale I), 15 for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and 100 for Marketing Officer (Scale I).