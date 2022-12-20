The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has started accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of Accounts Officer. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in till January 10, 2023.

The UPPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies of Accounts Officers. The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted in the second week of February 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Proper knowledge in Devanagari script. Cost accountant examination from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. More details in the notification.

Here’s UPPCL Accounts Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 826, whereas Rs 1180 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for UPPCL Accounts Officer recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” Click on the apply link against Accounts Officer posts Register and apply for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form Download copy and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPPCL Accounts Officer recruitment 2022.