Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till December 22 to January 21.

The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the Animal Husbandry Department. The pay level is 9 (Rs 52,700- 1,66,700).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B.V.Sc. and A.H. degree.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Selection process

JKPSC will conduct a written test in English.