Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the application deadline for 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till December 30, 2022. Earlier, the application deadline was December 20.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s BPSC 68th notification 2022.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC 68th recruitment 2022

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for 68th prelim exam Complete registration form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.