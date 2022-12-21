Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will soon start the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Store Keeper, Junior Store Keeper, and Clerk cum Librarian. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 22 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Junior Stenographer, 1 for Junior Stenographer HOD, 5 for Junior Stenographer (State Cadre Field), 24 for Clerk Cum Librarian, 1 for Junior Typist Cum Junior Storekeeper, and 6 for Junior Storekeeper posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: candidates applying for the posts of Junior Stenographer HOD and Junior Stenographer (State Cadre Field) should be between the age of 21 years to 38, whereas the age limit for other posts is 18 years to 38 years.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Stenographer HOD, office of the EIC Rural Works: Graduation or equivalent qualification with shorthand typing. (The typing speed of a candidate for English can be 40 words per minute and 80 words per minute in shorthand).

Junior Stenographer HOD: Graduation in Arts, Science, Commerce or such other qualifications as are equivalent to graduation examination with knowledge of computer skill.

Junior Stenographer (State Cadre Field): Graduation or equivalent qualification with shorthand typing. (The typing speed of a candidate for English can be 40 words per minute and 80 words per minute in shorthand).

Clerk Cum Librarian/Junior Typist Cum Junior Storekeeper/Junior Storekeeper: Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (10+2 or its equivalent) with basic knowledge in computer application.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualifications, exam pattern and other details available in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.