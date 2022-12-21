Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Group 2 (sub-group 2) combined recruitment examination 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 2 exam for sub-group-2 posts was conducted on November 19. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up Assistant Accountant Officer, Accountant, Deputy Auditor and other equivalent direct and backlog posts.

Steps to download MPPEB answer key 2022:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 2 result link Key in your Application No/Roll No and TAC Code, date of birth and submit

The MPPEB Group 2 result will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the MPPEB Group 2 result 2022.