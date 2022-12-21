Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Deputy District Attorney (Group A) in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt of Punjab. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till December 22, 2022. The exam was conducted on December 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 41 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on DEPUTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY (GROUP-A) IN THE DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS AND JUSTICE, GOVT. OF PUNJAB answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written competitive examination followed by the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.