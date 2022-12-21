Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Lecturer under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate education. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till January 6, 2023, upto 5.00 PM. The exam (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of June/July 2023.

The exact date for the above examination will be announced later. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1392 Junior Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualification, examination schedule and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

