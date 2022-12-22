Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card today for the 67th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th Main exam will be held on December 29, 30 and 31.

A total of 11,607 candidates have been declared qualified for the BPSC 67th Main examination. The BPSC 67th Prelim exam was held in September and the result was declared on November 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 802 posts in the Bihar state government. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Here’s BPSC 67th Main exam timetable.

Steps to apply for BPSC 67th Main admit card:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for 67th Main exam Enter User Name and Password to Login, go to admit card link The BPSC 67th Main admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Exam Pattern

According to the BPSC official notification, the examination will consist of three papers — General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies - Paper 2. The total marks will be 900. The General Hindi paper will consist of a total of 100 marks and the general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.

Here’s BPSC 67th Main notification.