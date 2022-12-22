The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for exams to various Non-Executive Category-III posts in various zone. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website recruitmentfci.in.

The FCI Category 3 online test will be held on January 1 to 21, 2023. The duration is 60 minutes and will comprise 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions for 100 marks in total. The papers includes English, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude and General Studies* comprising of Indian History, Indian Economy, Geography & General Science up to Class 8th level-20 Questions Current Affairs.

For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,043 vacancies (2388 North Zone, 989 South Zone, 768 East Zone, 713 West Zone and 185 North East Zone).

Here’s FCI Category 3 exam notice.

Here’s FCI Category 3 exam pattern.

Steps to download FCI Cat 3 admit card 2022:

Visit official website recruitmentfci.in Go to ‘Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III’ Click on the admit card link On the IBPS portal, login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The FCI Category 3 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download FCI Cat 3 admit card 2022.