Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the interview/viva voce schedule for MP Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website mphc.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 16 to February 11, 2023. A total of 398 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” Click on “Date-wise Schedule for Interview/Viva-voce of Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021” Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.