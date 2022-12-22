Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 26, 2022. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in the use of computer internet, e-mail, word Processing, data analysis, and presentation.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.