The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Retired Bank Officers/Staff of SBI and e-ABs on a contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till January 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1438 vacancies. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICERS/STAFF OF SBI & e-ABs ON CONTRACT BASIS” Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.